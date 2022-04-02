Ramadan in UAE: How the holy month helps Pakistani expat strengthen bonds with his workmates

Hidayat Shah, security incharge at Business Bay, barely gets time for Iftar as its a busy time at work

Published: Sat 2 Apr 2022

As the sun disappeared behind the horizon and the muezzin called for the Maghreb prayer, Hidayat Shah gathered around his colleagues, broke his fast with a quick meal and resumed work.

Unlike many of us, his duty hours doesn’t typically end around Iftar time. Instead, they get even busier.

As security and maintenance in-charge of a multi-storey residential building in Business Bay, Dubai, the Pakistani expatriate has his hands full throughout the fasting month particularly during the evenings.

“There’s a lot of activity in the building around this time, with people rushing home from work or heading out for Iftars and Suhoors. I have to monitor surveillance cameras, authorise entry of visitors and also respond to maintenance calls from tenants and owners,” said the father of three, who will be spending his 13th Ramadan in Dubai this year.

Originally from Peshawar, the capital of the Pakistani province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah said he loves Ramadan as it nourishes and strengthens his bonds with his workmates.

“Gathering to break the fast together is a great way to unify as a community. Our iftar meal comprises of dates, fruits and light snacks, but it’s the sumptuous platter of chicken or mutton biryani from our kind-hearted employers that we look forward to the most. Invariably, the building residents also send us some iftar dishes which adds to the variety,” he said.

Shah said Ramadan is a time for spiritual reflection and self-improvement. “Thankfully, there’s a mosque on the mezzanine floor of our building and I am able to offer the prayers in a congregation,” he said.

