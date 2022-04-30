UAE: Eid Al Fitr likely to fall on May 2, says International Astronmical Centre

The initiative is aligned to the continued efforts that enhance the RTA's commitment towards society
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Earlier today, the International Astronomical Centre had said it would be impossible to sight the crescent of Shawwal today (Saturday, April 30), meaning tomorrow (Sunday, May 1) would be the last day of Ramadan and Monday, May 2 would be the first day of Eid-Al-Fitr.
The Centre had shared on its Twitter account that it was unable to spot the crescent marking the end of Ramadan.
However, the moon-sighting committee had invited all Muslims in the UAE to sight the crescent of the month of Shawwal on Saturday evening, 29th Ramadan, 1443 H, which corresponds to 30th April, 2022.
According to the official UAE holidays list, residents will have Eid Al Fitr holidays from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3. Residents will enjoy a five-day public holiday.
The initiative is aligned to the continued efforts that enhance the RTA's commitment towards society
Ramadan 20221 day ago
The fees will resume on Saturday, May 7
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Initiative is also meant to support inmates' families living in difficult conditions in the absence of a breadwinner
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Dubai Police strives to keep the tradition alive as the shooting of cannons celebrates the beginning of Eid Al Fitr
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Heavy traffic is expected on the roads leading to the airport
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Public bus services in the Emirate will operate according to the regular schedule
Ramadan 20221 day ago
The festival is marked on the first day of the month of Shawwal
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Strict Covid safety protocols will be in place for the prayers
Ramadan 20221 day ago