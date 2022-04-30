UAE: Eid Al Fitr likely to fall on May 2, says International Astronmical Centre

The Centre shared on social media that it was unable to spot the crescent marking the end of Ramadan

by Dhanusha Gokulan Published: Sat 30 Apr 2022, 7:09 PM

Earlier today, the International Astronomical Centre had said it would be impossible to sight the crescent of Shawwal today (Saturday, April 30), meaning tomorrow (Sunday, May 1) would be the last day of Ramadan and Monday, May 2 would be the first day of Eid-Al-Fitr.

The Centre had shared on its Twitter account that it was unable to spot the crescent marking the end of Ramadan.

However, the moon-sighting committee had invited all Muslims in the UAE to sight the crescent of the month of Shawwal on Saturday evening, 29th Ramadan, 1443 H, which corresponds to 30th April, 2022.

According to the official UAE holidays list, residents will have Eid Al Fitr holidays from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3. Residents will enjoy a five-day public holiday.