Ramadan diet: Balancing your meals after the holy month

From special entertainment offers to family-focused activities, here's how to make the most out of the holidays
Ramadan 20225 hours ago
Many people opt for a healthier lifestyle and balanced dietary habits post-Ramadan.
Since this holy moth not only elevates our spiritual essence but also motivates us to ignore undesirable foods and lifestyle habits. Ramadan encourages you to make improved food choices, quit smoking and improve stamina through exercise.
However, fasting is often followed by feast in all cultures. We are no different in celebrating the end of the fasting month with a lavish feast of food. Indulging in heavy meals after long days of fasting may result in digestion problems, changes in bowel habits, besides causing lethargy and fatigue.
On average it will take a couple of days for a person to get back to normal eating and sleeping habits. The three-day feast of grilled meats, biryanis, fat-laden desserts may actually put alarming pressure on our bodies to digest the overload and to get back to normal mode. Hence it is crucial to make a slow and sensible transition into normal eating habits post-Ramadan.
Here are few tips which may help you enjoy your Eid holidays without any gastro problems.
· Eat small, frequent meals instead of two large meals. It is good for metabolism-recovery post Ramadan.
· Be selective in your food choices. Although you may have a buffet of choices available, it’s wise to select foods that are lighter to digest and which provide ample energy for the day.
· Avoid extra servings of sweets, ice creams, milk-shakes or desserts. Select dates or dried figs to satisfy your sweet tooth. Opt for fresh fruit juices instead of packed ones.
· Hydrate yourself with plain water. It helps to avoid food cravings as hunger is the first signal of thirst. Infused water may also help you keep taking fluids. Berries, cucumbers, basil leaves and ginger provide a good base for the infused water.
· Keep fruits handy. Snack on fresh fruits like apple, banana, pears etc. rather than chocolates and processed sweets.
· Limit intake of coffee and tea. Try to reduce the amount of sugar in these beverages to half.
· Get back to normal dietary pattern of a filling breakfast (with fibre and proteins) tapering down to lighter dinners (with low-fat options).
· Exercise regularly even if it means some floor exercises with dumbbells or yoga in your living room. Exercise helps your body to flush out toxins and eases digestion.
· Get back to your normal sleeping routine without wasting too much time on TV or gadget screens. Your body needs good sleep to revitalise itself.
As we drift into post Ramadan routine, it’s imperative to slide into a healthy eating, sleeping and exercising pattern slowly and consistently.
- Fahmida Jafri, clinical dietician, Thumbay University Hospital
From special entertainment offers to family-focused activities, here's how to make the most out of the holidays
Ramadan 20225 hours ago
The public is invited to watch the event during the last days of the holy month on April 30 and May 1
Ramadan 202210 hours ago
Certain categories of people are advised to avoid attending public Eid prayers
Ramadan 202211 hours ago
Fasting helps us realise our true body needs and also strengthens the belief that less food is better for our minds and body
Ramadan 202223 hours ago
To enjoy the spirit of fasting and worship, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) has highly recommended voluntary fasting throughout the year
Ramadan 202223 hours ago
He says the cool breeze from the sea and the misty air keeps him feeling fresh throughout
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Some camp outside the Philippine labour office overnight to get slots for the next day
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Neighbourhood recreational facilities to remain open from 8am to 1am
Ramadan 20221 day ago