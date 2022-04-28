Ramadan 2022: Don’t forget the needy this Eid

No free service in 7-day parking zones
We have almost accomplished the full month of fasting and are gearing up to celebrate Eid. Clad in new clothes, most Muslims rustle up special dishes and decorate their homes, but what about those who do not even have something to eat? Islam, the religion of compassion, tells Muslims not to forget their brethren on the festive occasion. Share with them at least some food which they can have on that day.
Zakat Al Fitr is the amount of food that we give at the end of the holy month of Ramadan so that poor Muslims can have something to eat on Eid. It is not to be confused with zakat, which is one of the five pillars of Islam. Zakat Al Fitr puriﬁes the Muslim and the sins he/she committed in Ramadan. It also spreads love and solidarity in society.
It shows the poor that society does not forget them. The purpose of Zakat Al Fitr is to purify one who fasts from any indecent act or speech and to help the poor and the needy.
According to Mufti Ubaidur Rehman Qasmi, a Mumbai-based reputed scholar, “Zakat Al Fitr is obligatory upon such a person who owns assets, which equal the value of the Nisab of Zakat (whether a year passed on it or not). Such individuals should give Zakat Al Fitr on their behalf and on behalf of their children, if they do not own assets equal to the value of nisab. Yes, however, if the children do own assets which are equal to or more than the nisab limit, then the Zakat Al Fitr shall be given from their own wealth.”
Through Zakat Al Fitr, every Muslim gets the happiness of providing a share of their food with the poor so that they, too, can celebrate Eid. It is about spreading care and joy with everyone, particularly the poor and the needy, during the day of Eid.
Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) said: “Fulfil their need on this day (i.e., the day of Eid).”
