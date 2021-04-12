- EVENTS
We welcome Ramadan 2021 with great joy, says Sheikh Mohamed
UAE announced that holy month of Ramadan begins on Tuesday.
The UAE welcomes Ramadan with great joy, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has said.
"This is a time for patience, contemplation and compassion and we pray for God’s mercy and kindness," Sheikh Mohamed tweeted.
The UAE announced that the holy month of Ramadan begins on Tuesday, April 13.
