Ramadan: Saudi calls on Muslims to sight crescent on Sunday

Supreme court in the Kingdom called on Muslims whoever sights the Ramadan crescent on Sunday evening to report it to the authorities

Supreme Court in Saudi Arabia has urged all Muslims throughout the Kingdom to sight the crescent of the holy month of Ramadan on Sunday evening, Sha'ban 29, 1442 AH, corresponding to April 11.

Local media quoted a statement issued by the Supreme Court on Friday, called on whoever sights the crescent by naked eyes or through binoculars to report to the nearest court and register a testimony. The person can also report to the authority of the region's centre in his area where he sighted the crescent that will facilitate him to reach the nearest court.