Ramadan in UAE: Grand Mosque distributes 15,000 iftar meals daily to workers

Ismail Sebugwaawo /Abu Dhabi
ismail@khaleejtimes.com Filed on May 3, 2021
Supplied photo

The meals are sent out to workers of various companies at different labour camps spread across Abu Dhabi.


The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre in partnership with the Armed Forces Officers Club & Hotel has been distributing 15,000 iftar meals daily to workers in Abu Dhabi since the start of Ramadan.

The meals are prepared by a team of 90 chefs and 145 workers, who work around the clock and in shifts, to prepare meals for the day and for the following day. The meals are sent out to workers of various companies at different labour camps spread across Abu Dhabi.

The iftar meals are prepared by following the highest standards of food hygiene and safety aimed at minimizing the spread of Covid-19. The prepared food is transported via trucks equipped and certified by the Abu Dhabi Agriculture & Food Safety Authority, under the necessary precautionary measures, to ensure quality of distributed meals.

Amal Bamatraf, Director of the Cultural Communication Department at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre, said: “The efforts of the Centre, in coordination with the Armed Forces Officers Club & Hotel, to offer charitable and humanitarian initiatives that promote human understanding among members of society of different cultures, is a reflection of values established by the Founding Father of the UAE, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.”

Shaikha Al Kaabi, CEO of Armed Forces Officers Club & Hotel, said: “This initiative by the Armed Forces Officers Club & Hotel promote the values of coexistence and tolerance, through the preparation and delivery of iftar meals throughout the holy month of Ramadan, in direct cooperation and coordination with the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre, to people of different cultures in a number of labour sites located in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.”

This initiative reflects the culture of giving on which the country was founded, based on its Arab and Islamic identity, she added.

