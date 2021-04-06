Ramadan in UAE: Emirates' signature service likely to begin on April 13

Applicable throughout the holy month of Ramadan.

As part of its annual Ramadan service, Dubai-based Emirates is offering a specially curated meal served in ready-to-eat boxes to customers fasting during the holy month. This year, the airline's in-house designers and product design team collaborated with local artists to produce bespoke designs for a special edition of its signature Ramadan service.

The Dubai-based artists, who are people of determination, worked with the airline at a local art studio, held before the pandemic started.

Customers ending their fast on board or about to start fasting will be offered the special edition boxes with a nutritional meal. Each box consists of a main such as the chicken, cauliflower and eggplant salad with tahini and mouhammara or a baked potato and onion salad with Morroccan chicken and hummus; sandwiches, Arabic bread, dates, laban and water. The Iftar boxes are served in addition to the usual Emirates meal services on board and the menu will be refreshed weekly.

These special meals are available to passengers across all cabin classes on select Emirates flights that coincide with Iftar or Suhoor times. This includes flights to and from the Gulf region as well as flights catering to Umrah groups travelling to Jeddah and Medina during the month of Ramadan. During the holy month, cold meals will be served in lieu of a hot one on all flights to Jeddah and Medina, including Umrah day flights.