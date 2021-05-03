Ramadan 2021: UAE's Khalifa Bin Zayed Foundation provided assistance to 87 countries

The foundation has been serving humanity at the local and international level through various programmes.

The Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation has provided assistance to more than 87 countries around the world since its inception.

Established in July 2007, under a law issued by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the organization is driving a culture of social solidarity and encouraging volunteer work through various humanitarian projects in the UAE.

One of the major charitable organisations in the country, the foundation has been serving humanity at the local and international level through various programmes in keeping with its vision: ‘Pioneering Initiatives for Welfare’.

The foundation’s strategies are mainly focused on health and education at the domestic, regional and global level and includes supporting vocational projects in regional countries, while addressing health needs related to malnutrition, child protection and care and the provision of safe water on a global level.

During the Holy month of Ramadan, the Foundation has been implementing its annual “fasting breakfast” project in different countries to ensure that the good of the Emirates reaches deserving people in different corners of the world. The foundation sends food parcels to the needy in the country and worldwide. These parcels contain basic foods items such as flour, sugar, rice, lentils, oil, ghee, powdered milk and other foodstuffs that are usually consumed in Ramadan, in addition to dates and a package of foodstuffs that can suffice for a family of five to six throughout the blessed month.

The medical help request initiative by the foundation helps meet the needs of poor people who are unable to bear the cost of medicines, devices, treatment or surgeries in governmental hospitals and clinics. The medical services are provided while adhering to the regulations and systems in force at the institution and after the approval of the medical committee approved by the institution.

The foundation is also playing a major role in supporting the poor and needy communities by providing aid for schools and hospitals.

In order to implement these strategies, the foundation has inked partnerships with global organizations affiliated with the United Nations and other public welfare organizations.

ismail@khaleejtimes.com