Ramadan 2021: Covid patients 'prohibited' from attending Taraweeh, Eid prayers at mosques

Authorities following up on health precautionary measures required at mosques.

It is prohibited under the Islamic Sharia, for a person infected with Covid-19 or anyone suspected of having contracted the virus, to attend daily congregational prayers, Taraweeh or Eid prayers, said a senior Islamic scholar.

During a press briefing on Monday ahead of the Holy Month of Ramadan, Dr. Omar Habtoor Dheeb Al Darei, a member of the UAE Council for Fatwa, also noted that taking the Covid-19 jab while fasting is permissible and it does not invalidate or break one’s fast.

“Taking the Covid-19 vaccine will not break someone’s fast and doesn’t affect the health of the fasting person,” said Al Darei.

“But if the person experiences some side-effects after taking the vaccine and needs to break the fast, it is permissible for them to break the fast and then make up for it by fasting another day.”

The official noted that those who are eligible for taking the Covid-19 vaccine, but are reluctant to get the jab, were risking committing sins, because they might spread the disease to other people, which will greatly harm them yet they had the ability to prevent the disease or reduce its effects.

The briefing was held by the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments (Awqaf) to reveal details for the preparations for the Holy month of Ramadan.

Efforts are being made to ensure a safe and healthy environment in mosques during Ramadan.

Dr. Muhammad Matar Al Kaabi, Chairman of Awqaf, reaffirmed the authority’s keenness to make mosques a safe environment for worshippers during Ramadan.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, Awqaf has been adhering to all the precautionary measures put in place by the competent authorities in the country to prevent the spread of the virus,” he said.

“We have been coordinating with the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) in doing everything possible to ensure the safety and health of worshipers, including the continuous sterilisation of all mosques since they gradually re-opened.”

He stressed that Awqaf was strictly following up on all the health precautionary measures required at the mosques to ensure implementation by continuously inspecting the places of worship and educating the Imams on what needs to be done so they can deliver the message to the worshipers in different languages and ensure periodic Covid-19 testing of all mosque workers.

Al Kaabi noted that 7,550 mosque workers, including Imams and other staff, have been vaccinated, which is more 78 percent of the total number of mosque staffs.

He explained that Covid-19 instructions and guidelines for worshippers have been printed in three languages (Arabic, English and Urdu) and distributed to all mosques. These include 80,000 posters on health awareness, 32,000 guidebooks and 1,436 roll-ups.

The official reaffirmed that Taraweeh prayers - the special prayers offered during the holy month of Ramadan will be limited to only 30 minutes and that there will be no waiting time for Sunnah prayer after the Isha prayer.

Ramadan preaching will be virtual, and a number of religious programs will be broadcast on local television channels, radio and social media.

