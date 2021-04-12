- EVENTS
Ramadan 2021: Cannon firing locations in UAE revealed
Due to Covid-19 safety measures, people will not be allowed to witness the firing in person.
With the advent of the holy month of Ramadan, cannons are out in the UAE to announce the sighting of the new crescent as well as iftar timings every day.
>> UAE Covid: How Ramadan 2021 is different from Ramadan 2020
>> Ramadan in Dubai: Free parking during Iftar time
Cannons have been placed across six locations in Dubai and one site in the emirate of Sharjah.
Firing cannons is an Arab tradition that was started in the 1960s in Dubai. Since then, Dubai Police has been keeping this tradition alive.
In Dubai, cannons have been placed in six places, including Atlantis the Palm, Al Salam Masjid in Al Barsha, Burj Khalifa, Al Mamzar Beach, Al Habbai Mosque in Al Khawaneej, and the prayer ground in Al Mankhool.
Due to Covid-19 safety measures, people will not be allowed to witness the firing of the Ramadan cannons live; they can only be viewed on TVs.
>> Ramadan time table: Iftar, Imsak timings
In Sharjah, Ramadan cannon will be placed at Al Majaz Waterfront only this year as part of Covid-19 safety and precautionary measures.
Ramadan cannons will be fired in other emirates as well, including Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al Quwain. An announcement from these emirates is awaited.
The UAE moon-sighting committee will meet virtually today (Monday, April 12) around sunset time.
The committee will convene under the chairmanship of Sultan bin Saeed Al Badi Al Dhaheri, Minister of Justice, to indicate the start of the holy month of Ramadan.
The Shariah courts nationwide will follow up and inform the committee of any sightings, while the Lunar Calendar Committee at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department will continue collecting evidence and inform the Moon-Sighting Committee of the findings.
