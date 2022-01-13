Indian TV actress turns real estate consultant in Dubai

'Ishqbaaz' star Rishika Minhani makes foray into the city’s booming property sector

Supplied

by Mazhar Farooqui Published: Thu 13 Jan 2022, 9:54 AM

For 13 years, Rishika Minhani was one of the leading lights in the Indian TV industry.

Since her debut in <' ki Aayegi Baraat' in 2008, she has starred in several soap operas such as 'Love Marriage Ya Arranged Marriage', 'Ishqbaaaz' and 'Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3' to name a few.

But now she has quit acting to take up a new role.

Minhani has relocated to Dubai from Mumbai to start a career in real estate.

“I always loved Dubai and am excited to start a new innings of my life in this beautiful city,” said Minhani, who joined Range International Investments, a real estate firm in Business Bay, last week.

Minhani said she is undaunted by the challenge of venturing into a new field, as she has fair bit of experience of the real estate sector and has worked briefly with her brother’s real estate firm, Realistic Realty, in India.

“Of course, this [Dubai] is a very different and diverse market. These are early days for me and I’m still trying to find my feet. Hopefully, Dubai will accept me like Mumbai did,” she told Khaleej Times.

Minhani said she’s already beginning to enjoy her job.

“Every day I get to meet people from various nationalities and understand their requirements. Dubai is truly a cultural melting pot. The real estate market is booming here and I’m very happy to be at the right place at the right time,” she said.

Minhani said her long stint as an actress has sharpened her articulation skills, which, according to her, helps her strike an instant rapport with clients.

“Communication skills are important for real estate agents anywhere in the world but in a competitive market like Dubai they are imperative,” she said. “Clients from India often recognize me from my TV shows which feels nice,” she added.

Minhani said she doesn't miss acting much as it hasn’t been long since she stepped out of showbiz.

“No one knows what fate has ordained for them. I’m not closing a door but opening a new one. Who knows I might get back to acting in future. But for now, I'm focusing on my job as a real estate consultant,” she said.

Minhani, who hails from Gujarat in western India, worked as an air hostess for the now defunct Kingfisher Airlines before making a foray into acting.

She has also appeared in popular TV serials like 'Adalat', 'CID' and 'Saavdhan India'.