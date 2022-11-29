Dubai: Villa on the Palm Jumeirah sold for Dh130 million

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 29 Nov 2022, 1:34 PM

Yet another property in Dubai’s so-called Billionaire’s Row has fetched millions of dirhams.

Alpago Properties announced that its signature villa, Riva Del Lusso, went for a cool Dh130 million.

Popularly known as the Billionaires’ Row, Frond G of the Palm Jumerah is home to some of the most expensive villas sold in Dubai. On October 3, a signature villa developed by Alpago Properties became the most expensive to be sold in Dubai after it went for Dh302.5 million, surpassing the previous record of Dh280 million.

Riva Del Lusso is a 10,000sqft beachfront signature villa that has five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a private beach access, a private swimming pool, and a private basement parking. It offers views of the Atlantis and Royal Atlantis, and the Arabian Gulf.

This villa is among the few in Palm Jumeirah with a custom-made basement parking, which can house six cars. It was completed back in June this year.

Murat Ayyildiz, chairman Of Alpago Group, said: “The sale of Riva Del Lusso is another massive milestone in our journey to becoming the go-to company for high-end real estate in the UAE, after the sale of the double signature villa for Dh302.5 million this year … We always aim to launch and offer stylish residential properties with world-class amenities, specially tailored to accommodate the flawless Dubai lifestyle, and Riva Del Lusso fits this mould perfectly.”

The Middle East’s own Billionaire’s Row in Dubai offers much better value for money than its namesakes in London and New York, according to experts. Frond G has more signature villas than all of Palm Jumeirah combined.

