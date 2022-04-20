Dubai real estate continues to soar in Q1 as government policies boost investor confidence

Danube’s reliability as a developer has gone up several notches higher with the continuous back to back deliveries of projects on time
Property3 weeks ago
The Dubai real estate market continued to soar in first quarter of 2022 as average property prices recorded strong double-digit growth in response to the government policy measures announced early this year, according to a latest report.
CBRE, which released its UAE real estate market review for first quarter of 2022, said average property prices in Dubai surged 11.3 per cent during the January-March quarter with average apartment prices rising by 10 per cent and average villa prices surging by 20.1 per cent.
In Abu Dhabi, average prices rose by 1.5 per cent in the 12 months to March 2022, with average apartment and villa prices up by 1.6 per cent and 1.1 per cent, respectively.
Upward trend to continue
Analysts and markets experts said the growth in real estate sector will continue this year as the government policy measures such as visa reforms and modification of the working week have built confidence among investors and end-users in the market. In addition, they said ease of doing business, revival of economic activities and future growth plans have made Dubai even more attractive to investors looking to grow or expand the business in the region.
“Both activity levels and performance in the UAE’s real estate market have seen a marked upturn over the course of the first quarter of 2022,” Taimur Khan, head of research for Mena region at CBRE in Dubai, said.
Looking ahead, he said there are some potential headwinds which may impact performance, namely interest rate higher and persistently high inflation.
“Given the raft of changes to social and regulatory policies and the enactment of a range of federal and local government initiatives, we feel there are strong fundamentals underpinning future performance in the UAE’s real estate sector,” Khan said.
Strong start in 2022
The CBRE report further said as many as 7,812 residential units were delivered in Dubai during the January-March quarter and an additional 56,871 units are scheduled to be delivered in the remaining three quarters of the year.
Ata Shobeiry, chief executive of Zoom Property, said the strong start to the year for the UAE property market is a welcoming sign for investors and buyers.
“While Dubai’s real estate sector was expected to perform better after a splendid 2021, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah markets have also surpassed expectations with steady growth. With the delivery of more than 9,500 and 7,800 units on cards in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively, better results can be expected during the rest of the year,” Shobeiry told Khaleej Times on Wednesday.
Highest-ever transaction
Dubai’s total transaction volumes reached 19,009 during the January-March period, highest ever recorded in the first quarter of the year. The CBRE report said total transactions volumes recorded 75.1 per cent year-on-year growth during the quarter with off-plan and ready transactions increasing by 114.9 per cent and 52.9 per cent, respectively.
Moreover, secondary market transactions accounted for 56.1 per cent of total transactions in first quarter with off-plan transactions accounting for 43.9 per cent of the total. However, it is important to note that 68.6 per cent of total sales during this period were initial sales from the developer, that is the first sale of the property, whereas 31.4 per cent of sales were second or subsequent sales of properties.
— muzaffarrizvi@khaleejtimes.com
Danube’s reliability as a developer has gone up several notches higher with the continuous back to back deliveries of projects on time
Property3 weeks ago
Market experts expect 2022 to deliver moderate increases in prices and rents as well as strong sales, which will encourage developers to continue to launch new projects as Dubai’s economy sustained its upswing after expanding at an estimated 3.5 per cent in 2021
Property4 weeks ago
First-time buyers, District 2020 also lead demand for residential properties in the emirate
Property4 weeks ago
Out of the total investors in 2021, 38,318 or more than 50 per cent, were overseas investors, who made 51,544 investments valuing Dh99 billion
Property4 weeks ago
Dubai continuing to grow its reputation as a hub for international business, more and more new home buyers and investors are switching on to the extensive benefits on offer in the emirate’s real estate market
Property1 month ago
Built over an area of 2.2 million sqm, the iconic gated community features more than 4,000 homes, including a selection of villas, townhouses, and apartments to suit the unique needs of residents of all generations
Property1 month ago
It has been designed by architect Kobi Karp and is one of the most lavish villas in the emirate
Property1 month ago
The Dh8 billion project features a unique man-made hill and is designed to encourage its residents to indulge their senses in a unique and luxurious greenery environment by providing an escape from the pressures of today’s fast-paced life
Property1 month ago