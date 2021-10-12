Enjoy Ladies Night in Dubai Published on October 12, 2021 at 12.19

Why not indulge in some great food and beverage offers around the city?

1 of 5 SAUCE: This homegrown American Diner in Al Habtoor City is holding its first Ladies Night today from 7-10pm. Singer Lauren Townley’s performance will offer guests a high energy live music experience. An exclusive set menu features popular dishes with a ‘girly’ makeover. The package is priced at Dh119 per person.

2 of 5 MCGETTIGAN’S: McGettigan’s Madinat has reached its five-year milestone since opening and celebrations are on in full swing! Ladies can enjoy a special night tomorrow from 5pm to 9pm with five beverages on offer for Dh55. They will also be treated to the great sounds of Tone Crew Band.

3 of 5 TORNO SUBITO: The Palm’s signature Italian restaurant at W Dubai, Torno Subito, has launched its first-ever ladies’ night, Ciao Ragazze, available every Tuesday from 6:30-11:30pm. Ladies will be treated to three free selected house beverages when dining, plus ladies and men will get 30% off the irresistible Italiana la carte food menu.

4 of 5 [U]BK: Movenpick JLT is celebrating its 8th birthday at [u]bk this month. Enjoy Ladies Night every Tuesday from 7pm–10pm where you and your gal pals can avail of two free drinks and 50% off all grape options.