Celebrate 4th of July in the UAE Published on July 4, 2021 at 14.26

Here's where you would get some great deals on food!

1 of 5 Black Tap: Black Tap is commemorating the 4th of July with an all-American lineup that includes a Red, White, and Blue Cake Shake (Dh62) and a Wagyu Truffle Hot Dog (Dh65). Visit the burger joint located in Mall of the Emirates, Dubai Mall and Rixos, JBR to celebrate America’s 245th Independence Day like a patriot.

2 of 5 Perry and Blackwelder: Have a star-spangled day in Souk Madinat Jumeirah at Perry and Blackwelder’s Original Smokehouse. Dive into American classics such as red, white and blue cheese chicken wings, Empire State sliders, and many more for Dh299 for two people.

3 of 5 House of Pops: This 4th of July, beat Dubai’s heat with tri-flavoured popsicles at House of Pops. Priced at Dh20, the tri-flavoured popsicles come in the colours of the American flag: red, white, and blue.

4 of 5 Denny’s: There’s an American-themed pancake breakfast available all day long at Denny’s. The Red, White, and Blue pancake breakfast, priced at Dh48, comes with two blueberry buttermilk pancakes topped with strawberries, whipped cream and cream cheese icing.