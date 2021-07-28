10 great things to do on the weekend Published on July 28, 2021 at 22.46

1 of 10 A digital art experience: Experience Vincent Van Gogh’s life through a breath-taking, immersive digital show at ToDA (Theatre of Digital Art), ‘Being VAN GOGH’ at Souk Madinat Jumeirah. The recorded actor's narrative is visualised through a curated selection of Van Gogh’s outstanding artworks projected on surrounding wall and ceiling screens, engaging the audience through sight and sound. Tickets are available at www.toda.ae/en or at the box office, with prices starting at Dh100 for adults. Ladies will receive complimentary beverages with every adult ticket purchased on Sundays and Wednesdays, from 6pm until 10pm with ToDA’s ladies’ night offer. Visitors can also redeem the value of any adult ticket purchased at ToDA against the total bill at select Souk Madinat restaurants, including Trattoria, Perry & Blackwelder’s, The Noodle House, Anar, and many more.

2 of 10 Social Knockout: If you want to see famous social media influencers from the Middle East battle it out in the world’s first cryptocurrency only combat event, head to Social Knockout on Friday, July 30, at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena. The UAE’s Rashed Saif Belhasa aka Money Kicks takes on Arab influencer Anas Elshayib, making his amateur boxing debut. Other famous faces taking part are YouTube star Adam Saleh, TikTok content creator Walid Sharks, YouTube channel N&A Production’s Amir Fotoohi and influencer Slim Albaher. To attend, all you have to do is purchase tokens from kokoswap.org and show the QR code which you will receive after your purchase. A minimum purchase of $50 is required for the standard experience. You can also purchase the PPV priced at $10 to live stream the event on www.tkfightnight.com

3 of 10 An early Christmas brunch: Are you dreaming of a white (hot) Christmas? Yalumba at Le Meridien Dubai is once again playing host to its popular Mid-Summer Christmas Brunch with turkey, decorations, and candy cane treats accompanied by seasonal tunes on Friday, July 30, from 1pm-4pm. Prices: Soft drinks package (Dh199) and sparkling grape, house beverages package (Dh389). To book: Call 04 702 2455 or email restaurants.lmd@lemeridien.com

4 of 10 Staycation with a difference: Why not unwind and avail of Park Hyatt Dubai’s new and exciting staycation options? Each experience will consist of a one- night stay, breakfast and a bespoke activity that includes a round of golf, an introductory golf or padel tennis session, or a private cooking class. The offer is valid till September 15. Located on the banks of the majestic Dubai Creek, the hotel provides an ideal setting for some luxurious escapism. To book: Call 04 602 1234 or email reservations.parkhyattdubai@hyatt.com

5 of 10 A diverse array of art: The 11th edition of ‘Made in Tashkeel’ running till September 7 features over 65 works by more than 40 UAE-based artists from 20 different countries. The exhibition is presenting a diverse array of works spanning a wide range of disciplines, including photography, mixed media, acrylic, textile, screenprinting, sculpture, video, installation and calligraphy. Admission is free. Advance booking is required via email tashkeel@tashkeel.org or call 04 336 3313.

6 of 10 A ‘bouncy’ summer camp for kids: The BOUNCE holiday camp is offering eight weeks of freestyle fun. From trampoline technique, to parkour coaching and free running tips and tricks, the camp gives children the opportunity to engage in a variety of activities while taking their freestyle moves to the next level. Coaches will be offering summer holiday camp students special coaching for Ninja Squad, the latest offering from BOUNCE’s Freestyle Academy. The camp is available till August 26. Cost: Dh190 per day or Dh750 per week. Bookings: Call 04 321 1400 or visit individual locations. For more information: https://bounce.ae/

7 of 10 Get spooked at City Walk: Till August 28, popular cartoon characters Count Dracula, Frankenstein, Mavis, and Mummy Murray from Hotel Transylvania will be residing at City Walk which will be staging a set-up of the hotel located at the Courtyard. Engaging activities and workshops include ball-toss games, bingo, themed board games, arts and craft workshops, and much more, Sunday to Thursday from 2pm to 10pm and on Fridays and Saturdays from 10am to 10pm. You’ll also have the chance to meet with Hotel Transylvania’s renowned residents every Friday and Saturday. Entry for kids is complimentary upon presenting a receipt of a single spend of Dh100 and above at any outlet at City Walk.

8 of 10 Whip up a meal: Homegrown food concept Naksha works with chefs and artists around the world to create affordably priced gourmet recipe kits in the UAE. Why not unleash your inner chef with the new Caribbean Collection kits and cook a gluten-free and organic exotic meal? It’s perfect as a family activity too. Price: Dh42 onwards for a kit for two. Available in Spinneys and Waitrose stores across the UAE, and online on www.nakshacollections.com.

9 of 10 An Italian treat: Evoking the atmosphere of the famed Amalfi coast in Italy, Roberto’s Dubai in DIFC hosts the Lost in Amalfi night every Saturday from 9pm onwards. Patrons can dine from a dedicated menu featuring a decadent selection of sea-food dishes such as Veraci Clams with Fasolari and Taratufi, Red Royal Rock Lobster or Carabineros Jumbo Prawns. They can also indulge in a stunning array of beverages. The menu is available at a la carte prices. For reservations contact: 04 386 0066 or email reservations@robertos.ae