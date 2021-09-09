Photo Feature: Visuals of Karan Kapoor's 'Indian Summer in the UK'
Ace lensman Karan Kapoor’s visual ode to the vagaries of nature
Karan Kapoor, a London-based photographer of Indian and British descent, whose late parents — actor-producer Shashi Kapoor and thespian Jennifer Kendal — had left an indelible mark on him to pursue film and modelling in Mumbai, till he turned to still photography.
Kapoor has captured the glorious Indian summer in the United Kingdom (UK), as the island nation braces for a European heatwave in September after a soggy August and the mercury is set to rise up to 35 degrees Celsius (C), according to weather forecasters.
Kapoor’s candid outdoor pictures capture what the British Met Office described as “a warm, calm spell of weather that occurs in autumn”.
Initially, the coinage, Indian summer, reached England in the 19th Century, when colonial rule was at its zenith in the Indian subcontinent.
Later, the expression was used interchangeably in American literature to metaphorically refer to any kind of late flowering after a brief spell of decline.
The pictures, which tell a thousand words, is Kapoor’s visual ode to an Indian summer that he has been familiar with since his formative years, and now finds an expression of eternal and undiluted joy in his adopted homeland.
joydeep@khaleejtimes.com
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020: Sheikh Mohammed reviews Covid...
The Dubai Ruler praises UAE’s teamwork in its response to the... READ MORE
-
Europe
Covid-19: Italy approves booster shots for some...
The third shot should be administered at least six months after the... READ MORE
-
World
Main Paris attacks accused disrupts trial
The man claims 3 of his co-accused knew nothing about the plot READ MORE
-
News
League of Arab States backs UAE's bid to host COP ...
The UAE bid focuses on the economic case for climate action and... READ MORE
News
Video: Snake on display in Abu Dhabi believed to be world's largest
8 September 2021
Real Estate
Watch: Potential buyers queue up to get townhouses in Dubai
8 September 2021
Government
UAE Embassy in India issues advisory against suspicious sites
8 September 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Special Expo 2020 Dubai passport launched
9 September 2021
Bollywood
Bollywood star Akshay Kumar's mother passes away
8 September 2021
Business
Pakistan loses emerging market status after MSCI's downgrade