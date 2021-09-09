Photo Feature: Visuals of Karan Kapoor's 'Indian Summer in the UK'

Ace lensman Karan Kapoor’s visual ode to the vagaries of nature

Karan Kapoor, a London-based photographer of Indian and British descent, whose late parents — actor-producer Shashi Kapoor and thespian Jennifer Kendal — had left an indelible mark on him to pursue film and modelling in Mumbai, till he turned to still photography.

Kapoor has captured the glorious Indian summer in the United Kingdom (UK), as the island nation braces for a European heatwave in September after a soggy August and the mercury is set to rise up to 35 degrees Celsius (C), according to weather forecasters.

Kapoor’s candid outdoor pictures capture what the British Met Office described as “a warm, calm spell of weather that occurs in autumn”.

Initially, the coinage, Indian summer, reached England in the 19th Century, when colonial rule was at its zenith in the Indian subcontinent.

Later, the expression was used interchangeably in American literature to metaphorically refer to any kind of late flowering after a brief spell of decline.

The pictures, which tell a thousand words, is Kapoor’s visual ode to an Indian summer that he has been familiar with since his formative years, and now finds an expression of eternal and undiluted joy in his adopted homeland.

