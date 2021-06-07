Passengers injured as Vistara flight hits turbulence before Kolkata landing
The flight encountered severe turbulence 15 minutes before landing.
In a disturbing incident, three passengers on a Vistara flight headed to Kolkata from Mumbai, sustained critical injuries when the plane ran into heavy turbulence just before landing, officials said Monday.
“The flight UK-775 headed to Kolkata and a total of eight passengers were injured out of which three have reported major injuries. While those who suffered minor injuries were tested at the airport medical centre, the three severely injured were shifted into Charnok Hospital in Kolkata,” Kolkata Airport director told ANI.
An official statement issued by Vistara airlines said the June 7 Mumbai-Kolkata flight encountered severe turbulence 15 minutes before landing, which caused injuries to a few of its passengers.
“According to preliminary reports, the turbulence caused injuries to a few passengers, who were provided first aid during flight and immediate medical assistance upon arrival in Kolkata.
“We are saddened by this unfortunate experience our customers had, and are closely monitoring the health status of those injured. We are investigating the incident on priority,” the airlines said.
More details in this story are awaited.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE approves new green pass protocol on Alhosn app
It defines six categories including fully vaccinated, second dose... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE's green pass: What the colour codes mean
The green pass is activated based on residents' Covid vaccination... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Women's prayer halls in Dubai mosques open from...
A circular issued in this regard mandates strict precautionary... READ MORE
-
News
Addicted to your smartphone? It may lead to...
It is a gradual build-up of damage to muscles, tendons and nerves... READ MORE
News
UAE: Likely Eid Al Adha 2021 dates revealed