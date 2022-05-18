'The Real Housewives of Dubai' to release June 1

Wed 18 May 2022

Reality show The Real Housewives of Dubai will release on June 1, as per an Instagram post by Bravo TV. The first look trailer introduces all six participants: Reality TV star and podcast host Caroline Stanbury; influencer Nina Ali; entrepreneur Sara Al Madani; fashion designer Lesa Milan; real estate director and salon owner Caroline Brooks; and top model and beauty brand owner Chanel Ayan.

Dubai landmarks feature prominently in the trailer - Dubai Frame, Burj Khalifa, The View at The Palm.

The first series will reportedly cover Caroline Stanbury’s wedding to footballer Sergio Carrallo at Raffles The Palm, among other storylines featuring the rest of the housewives.

Producer Andy Cohen released a statement on the upcoming show, saying, “Everything’s bigger in Dubai, and I couldn’t be more excited to launch Bravo’s first international Housewives series in a city I’ve been fascinated by for years, with an outstanding group of friends as our guides.”