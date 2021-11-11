Noir series Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam to showcase strong women

The series is a compilation of six stories of women who wrestle back control and redefine the word femme fatale.

Actors Sarwat Gilani, Khalid Osman Butt and Faiza Gillani are among the cast of the series.

By CT Report Published: Thu 11 Nov 2021, 3:20 PM

Women have often been celebrated for being an epitome of patience, sacrifice, endurance and more, stereotypes that are all set to be broken in the upcoming original series Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam.

A desi noir anthology, Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam is helmed by critically acclaimed British Indian director Meenu Gaur, and presented by ZEE5 Global and Zindagi. The series features an eclectic cast comprising of leading actors from the subcontinent including Ahsan Khan, Osman Khalid Butt, Sheheryar Munawar, Saleem Mairaj, Samiya Mumtaz, Sanam Saeed, Sarwat Gilani, Mehar Bano, Faiza Gillani, Beo Raana Zafar and Eman Suleman.

Written by Farjad Nabi and Meenu Gaur, Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam is set in the timeless lanes of Androon Sheher - a mythical neighborhood - and showcases stories of love, lust, power, and redemption woven in a web of betrayal, angst, and revenge. Each story from the anthology depicts the fearlessness of women and their determination to avenge deceit. At the core of the stories is mystery, suspense, intrigue with twist endings.

Creator and Director Meenu Gaur says, “This idea for the show was like an outpouring for me and it's no surprise that the stories here are about all that which surges within us as women - love, passion, ambition, conviction, rage, revenge, and revolution. With the dominance of a male-centric gaze especially in the noir genre, I was keen to explore a new interpretation, one which is told from the perspective of the much-maligned femme fatale (qatil haseena) characters. It is an attempt to correct the sexism of film noir and try our hands at feminist noir.”

