Kris Fade, Farhana Bodi and DJ Bliss part of 'Dubai Bling' docu-soap

Experience the beautiful city of Dubai, through the eyes of some of its most successful personalities

By CT Desk Published: Wed 21 Sep 2022, 3:20 PM Last updated: Wed 21 Sep 2022, 3:27 PM

Get up close and personal with the diverse mix of 10 self-made millionaires starring in Netflix’s new Arabic docu-soap, Dubai Bling. The predominantly Arab group of friends is a combination of well-known figures from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Kuwait and Iraq plus expats from India and Australia, who all call Dubai home.

Setting new global benchmarks in trade, business and innovation, Dubai is the land of wealth and opportunity for those brave enough to make it. It plays an instrumental role in the success of these individuals, and you can experience the beautiful city of Dubai, through the eyes of some of its most successful personalities.

Zeina Khoury may play hard, but she works harder. Zeina left Lebanon, driven by ambitions for greatness, and went on to become the CEO of a thriving luxury real estate empire. Bold and beautiful, Zeina is the link connecting the social circle together - can they all stay on her good side?

One of the most recognizable faces on Saudi TV, celebrity and TV host Lojain Omran, welcomes fans behind-the-scenes of her glamorous life, boasting an enviable wardrobe of gowns, jewels and accessories galore. But there is more to Lojain than meets the eye. From sharing her Saudi culture with the social circle to inspiring young Arab women across the region with her inspirational and positive energy, Lojain is a calm and centred presence in the social circle. Can Lojain serve as the voice of reason as her friends bicker and fall out?

You’ve heard his Australian accent bright and early on weekday mornings and now, Kris Fade, radio host and entrepreneur, is hitting your screens. Having built a brand on his upbeat and fun-loving personality, Kris is beginning a new chapter in life, with bride-to-be Brianna Ramirez. Can Kris and Brianna balance the demands of wedding planning, raising a family and managing their wild work schedules, without alienating their friends?

Businessman and Kuwaiti millionaire, Ebraheem Al Samadi, has been honing his entrepreneurial flair since the age of 14, ultimately building a flourishing floral firm. Business may be blooming but will his relationships with the rest of the social circle fair as well when faced with Ebraheem’s trademark blunt honesty?

Farhana Bodi, single mother and social media influencer, is known for sharing her lavish life of high-fashion, jet-set holidays and exquisite events with her 1.4 million followers. No stranger to drama, can Farhana keep the social circle on the side when the phones are down and there are no more filters to hide behind?

Choosing to chase his passion all the way to global fame is Emirati DJ Marwan Al-Awadhi, better known as DJ Bliss and his wife, vivacious vlogger, Danya Mohammed, AKA Diva Dee. The free-spirited dynamic duo may love each other fiercely, but can open and honest communication bring them even closer?

Born and raised in London and of Iraqi descent, Safa Siddiqui is a housewife with ambitions to bring her chic and unusual fashion designs to life with her own collection. Effervescent and full-of-life, Safa has the full support of Fahad, her enterprising and highly successful husband as she pursues her dreams. Can Fahad and Safa achieve their personal and professional goals together?

And finally, the newest arrival to the roaring Dubai social scene is Lebanese socialite and mother of two daughters, Loujain Adadah. Outspoken, assertive and not shy to speak her mind, she has joined the social circle but will the bling city be the fresh start Loujain is hoping for?

As the tension builds, alliances form and the gossip begins, causing explosive fights and emotional reconciliations. Whether you love them or just love to hate them, the bold, entertaining and melodramatic cast of Dubai Bling bring the luxury of the bling city to life in this authentic and high-production docu-soap.

Dubai Bling is produced by Different Productions and will premiere on Netflix on October 27.