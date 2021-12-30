How to watch Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts in UAE

Go back in time with the cast of one of the most beloved film franchises of all time.

Photo: Supplied

By CT Desk Published: Thu 30 Dec 2021, 1:50 PM Last updated: Thu 30 Dec 2021, 2:02 PM

One of the year’s most anticipated TV events, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, will honour the magic behind the making of the films, feature new interviews and mark the reunion of the beloved cast. OSN subscribers can enjoy watching the special the same time as the HBO Max release on January 1, 2022. In addition to the exclusive reunion special, the entire Harry Potter movie collection will be made available on the OSN Streaming App.

The retrospective special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will tell an enchanting making-of story through all-new in-depth interviews and cast conversations, inviting fans on a magical first-person journey through one of the most beloved film franchises of all time.

The movie’s main stars Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson join filmmaker Chris Columbus and other cast members across all eight Harry Potter films as they travel back to Hogwarts for the first time to celebrate the anniversary of the franchise’s first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, which premiered 20 years ago.

OSN Streaming can be accessed via websites and all mobile iOS and Android devices. The service costs $9.5 per month and includes a 7-day free trial.