Customisable personal technologies new mantra

By JH Han Published: Mon 3 Jan 2022, 11:19 PM

With the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), one of the world’s largest trade fairs, returning to Las Vegas in person today, and as I embark on a new role here at Samsung, I am greatly honoured to be hosting our pre-show keynote, held under the theme ‘Together for Tomorrow.’ Since the last time we connected at CES in person, we’ve all undergone a period of significant change. We’ve had to re-examine our relationship with the world around us and re-prioritise the things we care about most. We have found greater value in “togetherness”, being closer with our family and friends.

In this new era, we’ve found that innovation can no longer be a “one-size-fits-all” approach. Customised devices and personalised spaces are more important now than ever. So are the connections and experiences our technologies enable. Our experience at home has become so much more important, and technologies are no longer just helpful tools but true lifelines to our family, friends, and hobbies.

This reality has strengthened our commitment to creating new and meaningful experiences for our customers. It has led us to explore better ways to bring our devices more closely together, for improved connectivity and customisation. At Samsung, we believe your devices should reflect your lifestyle, your passions and your personal tastes, from the smartphones in your hand to your appliances and screens. And by working together seamlessly, they should make your life easier, so you can do more of the things you love.

This is why earlier this month we announced a major change in our organisation, one aimed at strengthening synergies between our different products and services. Under this new structure, all of our consumer electronics, from TVs and home appliances to mobile devices, will come under one larger roof, coherent with our vision to create meaningful experiences through innovation.

And of course, Samsung’s vision for the future is not just about connecting devices. Re-connecting with the planet and leaving a positive impact, is an integral part of our plan. As the world leader in consumer electronics, Samsung has a responsibility to protect our environment and build a better future.

As a starter, we plan to share a glimpse of the direction we are taking at the upcoming CES 2022. Here is a quick preview of what we will be announcing then:

Customised experiences

Samsung’s culture of innovation is rooted in pushing limits and breaking barriers. Now, Samsung is innovating for a new age, where technologies are flexible and adaptable to you. At CES, you will see our latest innovations and experiences – including products that give you the freedom to watch TV from anywhere and turn any space into a landscape or a piece of art. The gaming experience will become even simpler, more immersive and hassle-free. And because everyone has their own unique personal taste and lifestyle, we want to empower you to customise your devices based on what matters to you most. A new, customisable future of personal technologies is here, and I am excited to show you how it comes to life across our home appliances, mobile devices, and screens everywhere.

Seamless connectivity

We envision a world where technology is customised to every consumer’s lifestyle and needs, and one way to achieve this is through seamless connectivity. At CES, we will share more about our collaboration with industry experts and partners to create a truly enhanced connected experience. Because we believe a secure and open ecosystem is what provides the best experience for our customers, offering you the freedom to design experiences that best suit your unique lifestyle.

Reimagining a better planet

This is an important moment for our planet. Protecting it is everyone’s job. At Samsung, we are infusing sustainability into everything we do, from the chips that power our products to the consumer experience on the devices themselves. At CES, we will share more about how we are making meaningful updates in our innovation process that enable you, our consumers, to make these changes, too in your everyday lives.

It’s time to evolve our products and experiences to better fit the needs of a new generation of users. As we champion an ecosystem of inclusive and connected technology, I look forward to sharing how we have been inspired by the people, values and lifestyles that create our global community, and how we can continue to support them through people-first programmes and innovation.

JH Han is vice-chairman, CEO and head of DX (Device eXperience) Division, Samsung Electronics