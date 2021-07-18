KT edit: The spirit of Eid and the power of giving

The world has changed, so must we in our daily interactions and seasonal celebrations.

The pandemic may be still here and the coronavirus remains in circulation, but don’t let that take away the spirit of Eid Al Adha celebrations. No, the festivities need not be muted if we take responsibility and ensure our loved ones and the global community stay safe. It’s good to know that infection rates in the UAE have been contained and the healthcare system is prepared to deal with any eventuality. Cases have been hovering around the 1,500 mark for a month and deaths have remained in single digits. This does not mean we take off from where we left before the pandemic. The world has changed, so must we in our daily interactions and seasonal celebrations.

The vaccines have done their work, but the vaccination drive is not complete yet, even though close to 70 per cent of the UAE’s population has been jabbed. And until the task is done, it’s important to limit gatherings and stay at a safe distance to keep the pathogen in check. Avoid crowds, wash hands, sanitise, don masks…we know the drill. The less the coronavirus is allowed to circulate, the better it is for the community and country. The UAE has been successful in creating a bio-bubble in less than a year. It is now up to every resident to ensure that it remains secure.

Indeed, there is security in lower numbers of coronavirus cases. This could be the last stage of the fight against the virus if we resist the temptation to gather and mingle during seasonal festivities. So stay home and avoid contact with other individuals at the first sign of a sniffle. It’s better to be safe than sorry. This may sound cliched but even a cliché can save lives in these times when there is an air of uncertainty with the coronavirus spiking across the world, more so in Southeast Asia.

Residents, meanwhile, are heading to tourist destinations for the week-long holiday. There’s talk of revenge travel to make up for lost time – 19 months – as we continue to grapple and live with the coronavirus. It is also natural for people to tire of lockdowns after being cooped up at home for most of last year. This year though, we have vaccines in our armoury, but the gains must not be lost in a touristic frenzy as the global vaccination process has still a long way to go. Africa has jabbed only 1 per cent of its population. Asia and Australasia are only beginning to get into their strides to contain the virus. Unless they are safe, we cannot claim to be safe. This Eid, it’s not about us, it’s about those who have yet to receive the benefits of vaccines on their arms. Let’s reach out to them to make the world a safer place.