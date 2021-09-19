KT edit: The beginning of the end of the pandemic in UAE

Residents and visitors to the emirate have coped well despite the restrictions and credit is due to them.

Residents from other emirates are free to travel to Abu Dhabi without the need for a PCR test after more than a year. The wait has been worth it as the worst of the pandemic appears to be over in the country. The relief is palpable and tests could be a thing of the past if residents continue to maintain social distancing and take their jabs as advised by health authorities and follow Covid protocols. It’s important to follow the science on the road to sound health and recovery from the pandemic.

The data looks promising for the emirate on the infections front with a positivity rate of just 0.2 per cent last week. That was the shot of confidence Abu Dhabi needed to reopen for travellers without mandatory tests and quarantine.

Residents and visitors to the emirate have coped well despite the restrictions and credit is due to them. Health authorities were extremely careful and took no chances even when cases dipped earlier this year. It has been a slow and safe opening and the numbers are now in their favour.

It could mean the pandemic has entered an endemic phase in the country. People have learnt to live with coronavirus and humanity is closer to defeating and not just containing it if new variants do not emerge. For now, Delta variant remains the near and present threat as it is a dominant strain across the world. This mutation is a year old but with the pace of vaccinations picking up, global victory against the pathogen could be at hand if other countries follow the UAE’s model.

With its record vaccination of 82 per cent of the population, the UAE could serve as a benchmark for success against the virus. Dubai Expo 2020 is just 11 days away and the country is all set to host the big event.

There’s also the IPL and T20 cricket World Cup that will be staged in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah in October. There’s also the Year of the 50th celebrations on December 2. These are exciting times for the country that has shown unity and remarkable resilience. The world is watching and the UAE is ready to welcome people with all its borders open. Life will be normal is the message from Abu Dhabi.

Indeed, it will be a celebration of life when people get together for mega events like the Expo and major cricket tournaments. This could, perhaps, be the beginning of the end of the pandemic. The road to a brighter future starts in the UAE.