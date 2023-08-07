YouTuber MrBeast says his 'stranded at sea' video set record with millions of views

His highest urban walk takes place at the iconic curved buildings with two hotels in the Qatar city
American YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, popularly known as MrBeast, has claimed that his latest video has smashed the world record for most views on a “non-music video” in 24 hours.
The clip, in which MrBeast and his friends spend seven days stranded at sea, was viewed 46 million times within 23 hours.
In a Twitter post on August 6, MrBeast shared the thumbnail of his latest YouTube update on August 5 and wrote, “New video broke the world record for most views in 24 hours on a non-music video!”
“I am living the life I would dream of every night when I was 13. I love all of you and thank you so much for watching our videos!!! I will never take you all for granted,” MrBeast added.
In a follow-up tweet, the YouTuber wrote, “Also, I don’t ever want to hear I only get views because I give away money. We broke the world record with me and my friends suffering and cracking jokes lol.”
The video, titled ‘7 Days Stranded at Sea’, has received 57 million views so far. As part of the challenge, MrBeast and his four friends spend seven days on a raft floating in the middle of the ocean with limited food and drinking water.
The video shows them building a shelter on the raft, facing difficulty sleeping, trying to catch a fish before giving up, and lighting a fire to cook food.
The five also survive a sea storm which damages their bed, ration, and fire pit. On day 5, MrBeast says “drinking water has been contaminated and we are all borderline dying”.
“Making the challenge seven days was a horrible decision. This is so much harder,” MrBeast can be heard saying in the video.
At the end of the challenge, MrBeast says, “It was hard to spend seven days on the raft… My friends and I have made good memories.”
In November 2022, MrBeast broke the record for the “Most subscribers for an individual male on YouTube” by surpassing Swedish YouTuber PewDiePie, whose real name is Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg.
MrBeast currently has 173 million subscribers.
