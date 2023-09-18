Watch: Wrestlers dance to Naatu Naatu at WWE Superstar Spectacle in India

Wrestlers including Drew McIntyre, Jinder Mahal, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens are seen grooving to the Oscar-winning track

A lighter moment at the WWE Superstar Spectacle held in Hyderabad. — Photo courtesy: Twitter

by Trends Desk Published: Mon 18 Sep 2023, 5:49 PM

We all are familiar with the thrilling signature moves of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) wrestlers. But it is truly a rare sight to watch them show their dance moves, especially to the Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu from director SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster RRR.

A video, which has been shared on the Internet, shows wrestlers grooving to the infection track at the WWE Superstar Spectacle held in Hyderabad in the southern Indian state of Telangana on September 8.

In the video, uploaded on X, formerly Twitter, wrestlers including Drew McIntyre, Jinder Mahal, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens are seen inside the ring and together doing the iconic Naatu Naatu hook step as spectators enjoy the special moment.

WWE India also shared a photo on X of the wrestlers doing the hook step. “Naatu Naatu at WWE Superstar Spectacle in Hyderabad? We love to see it!” the text attached to the picture read.

Many reacted to the video, which garnered seven million views on Instagram. “It's an Oscar-winning song, can't help it,” one user said.

Another wrote: “WWE then: blood, chains, chairs on the head, burying alive, awesome scripts, realistic selling, etc. WWE now: Naatu Naatu”.

The song, Naatu Naatu, won the Oscar for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards in March this year. It is the first Indian film song to bag an Oscar. Naatu Naatu features actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

WWE Superstar Spectacle was held in India this month after a hiatus of around six years. The Spectacle witnessed the presence of WWE stars like John Cena, Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley, and Indus Sher, among others.

The WWE Superstar Spectacle match card included a tag team between John Cena and Seth Rollins vs Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci, a non-title match and a world women’s championship.