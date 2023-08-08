Alia Bhatt makes Gal Gadot dance on 'Naatu Naatu', teaches her Telugu expressions

The performance is part of the 'VIP Classical' concert series, an initiative launched by SAMIT Event Group
Actor Alia Bhatt is basking in the success of her recent Bollywood film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and is now gearing up for her Hollywood debut in Heart of Stone. She recently joined her co-stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan to promote the movie, during which she had Gadot perform the hook step of the song Naatu Naatu from the film RRR and also taught her a few Telugu expressions.
In an interview with a news outlet, the trio answered some of the most searched questions about themselves, and Gadot inquired whether Bhatt spoke Telugu. Bhatt admitted she wasn't fluent but knew a few sentences, saying "Andariki namaskaram," which means "Hello everyone" in English. Gadot also tried to speak the language.
Later, Bhatt clarified that she wasn't part of the Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu, but she did the iconic hook step and even taught it to Gadot.
The Hollywood film Heart of Stone, directed by Tom Harper and starring Bhatt, Gadot, Dornan, Matthias Schweighöfer, Jing Lusi, and Paul Ready, is set to release on Netflix on August 11.
