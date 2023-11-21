Video: Woman goes into labour minutes after boarding flight, gives birth on plane

Published: Tue 21 Nov 2023, 11:48 AM Last updated: Tue 21 Nov 2023, 12:18 PM

A woman went into labour just minutes after boarding a flight from Istanbul to Marseille in France earlier this month. Footage from the aircraft showed a doctor carrying the newborn out of the plane, while a group of paramedics followed her. The fellow passengers cheered on as the team de-boarded the plane at the Sabiha Gokcen International Airport in Istanbul, Turkey.

The Pegasus Airlines flight was preparing for take-off to Marseille when the drama unfolded. The New York Post reported that the mother was moved to a more spacious backside of the plane for the birth and then paramedics at the airport were asked for help. After the baby was born in a makeshift delivery room set-up, the little one was rushed to a nearby hospital via ambulance. The identities of the mother and the newborn have not been revealed.

According to MedAire, a company that provides medical support during aviation, ‘skyborne babies’ (babies born during an emergency in-flight) are extremely rare. Such births happen once in every 26 million passengers. Dr Paulo Alves, the Global Director of Aviation Health at MedAire, said that all in-flight child births are premature and unexpected. Even though most of these deliveries end up becoming successful that does not mean in-flight births are safe.

Speaking to Conde Nast Traveller, Dr Alves explained the risks of in-flight births. “It’s not the best place for you to have your child, for many reasons. For one thing, the air is thinner, so it’s harder for the baby to breathe. It’s like giving birth to a premature child in Mexico City, altitude-wise,” Alves added.

Besides, in case of complications, one can't get access to advanced medical facilities and even an emergency landing can take time.

There is no universal rule about allowing pregnant people to board planes. Airlines such as Emirates do not allow people “to fly after the 32nd week of a multiple pregnancy or the 36th week of a single pregnancy”, while major US-based airlines like Delta Airlines do not have any restrictions. Delta Airlines policy says, “We don’t impose restrictions on flying if you’re pregnant and don’t require a medical certificate for you to travel.”

In the case of Turkiye’s Pegasus Airlines, people can board the flight if they are in the 36th week of a single pregnancy. In multiple pregnancies, the duration is restricted to 32 weeks.

ALSO READ: