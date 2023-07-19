Watch: Woman and lion eat from the same plate at RAK Zoo

by Trends Desk Published: Wed 19 Jul 2023, 11:09 AM Last updated: Wed 19 Jul 2023, 11:12 AM

Wild animals can be ferocious and it is always advised to maintain a distance from them. Now when it comes to lions, referred to as the king of the jungle, no one would want to come face-to-face with the big cat.

Well, a video – from Rak Zoo in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE – has gone viral on social media that will fascinate you. It shows a woman sitting and having dinner with a lion. Yes, you read that right.

In the clip, uploaded on Instagram on July 4, a woman is seen casually sitting beside a lion with a plate of meat kept in front of the animal. As the lion eats his portion of raw meat, the woman unhesitatingly picks and eats pieces of cooked meat from the same plate.

She is seen smiling and talking as she looks at the magnificent creature who devours it's meal, with it's biting and chewing sounds filling up the audio.

“No other place on Earth can make you do this. Only here (Rak Zoo),” the caption read. The video has amassed 3.8 million views on the platform.

The Instagram page of Rak Zoo often features fascinating videos and pictures where visitors are seen holding giant snakes or playing with a baby orangutan.

One of the videos on the Instagram page shows a couple with a giant snake wrapped around them. The man is seen holding the head of the snake in his hand while the woman seems scared.

In another clip, a child is seen playing with a baby chimpanzee. They look adorable as they hug and walk around.

