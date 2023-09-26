Watch: Visitors stuck upside down for almost 30 minutes as ride malfunctions in Canada amusement park

According to the park's website, the Lumberjack ride takes visitors “for a thrilling ride on two swinging axe pendulums, propelling them into the sky"

Visitors at an amusement park in Canada were left stranded upside down for almost 30 minutes after a ride malfunctioned last Saturday. The guests were later rescued and no one sustained any injuries, according to media reports.

Videos, shared on social media, showed the Lumberjack ride at Canada’s Wonderland amusement park stuck with thrill-seekers hanging upside down. Technicians could be seen repairing the ride so that guests could be brought down.

According to Canada’s Wonderland website, the Lumberjack ride takes visitors “for a thrilling ride on two swinging axe pendulums, propelling them into the sky with their feet dangling through 360-degree loops”.

“With inversions reaching up to 75 feet (22m) high, Lumberjack will give riders the sensation of an inverted coaster loop as they soar high amongst the trees!” the description reads.

The ride malfunctioned at 10.40pm local time on Saturday. A spokesperson for the amusement park told an international media outlet that “passengers were safely unloaded by 11.05pm and attended by first aid staff”.

“Guests were unloaded safely and assessed by First Aid staff before being released back into the park. The safety of our guests is always our first priority,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that two guests complained of chest pain but were released after medical evaluation.

Two siblings, 11-year-old Spencer Parkhouse and his 15-year-old sister, Mackenzie Parkhouse, were among those who were stuck on the ride. “[I was] just like feeling — when are we going to drop down? Are we ever going to drop down?” Spencer told a local media outlet.

He shared that the incident sparked panic among the guests and one person on the ride threw up while hanging upside down. Even after the ride resumed, the stranded guests could not get off immediately. “The ride had to still finish. So the ride kept going and we're all like, 'No, please, I don't want to get stuck again,” said Spencer.

Meanwhile, Mackenzie said she will have to think twice before going on big rides at the amusement park.

