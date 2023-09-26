Watch: Visitors stuck upside down for almost 30 minutes as ride malfunctions in Canada amusement park

A photo, shared on Instagram, shows Griffin, a farmer from Guernsey, holding the onion that looks even bigger than his head
Visitors at an amusement park in Canada were left stranded upside down for almost 30 minutes after a ride malfunctioned last Saturday. The guests were later rescued and no one sustained any injuries, according to media reports.
Videos, shared on social media, showed the Lumberjack ride at Canada’s Wonderland amusement park stuck with thrill-seekers hanging upside down. Technicians could be seen repairing the ride so that guests could be brought down.
According to Canada’s Wonderland website, the Lumberjack ride takes visitors “for a thrilling ride on two swinging axe pendulums, propelling them into the sky with their feet dangling through 360-degree loops”.
“With inversions reaching up to 75 feet (22m) high, Lumberjack will give riders the sensation of an inverted coaster loop as they soar high amongst the trees!” the description reads.
The ride malfunctioned at 10.40pm local time on Saturday. A spokesperson for the amusement park told an international media outlet that “passengers were safely unloaded by 11.05pm and attended by first aid staff”.
“Guests were unloaded safely and assessed by First Aid staff before being released back into the park. The safety of our guests is always our first priority,” the spokesperson said.
The spokesperson added that two guests complained of chest pain but were released after medical evaluation.
Two siblings, 11-year-old Spencer Parkhouse and his 15-year-old sister, Mackenzie Parkhouse, were among those who were stuck on the ride. “[I was] just like feeling — when are we going to drop down? Are we ever going to drop down?” Spencer told a local media outlet.
He shared that the incident sparked panic among the guests and one person on the ride threw up while hanging upside down. Even after the ride resumed, the stranded guests could not get off immediately. “The ride had to still finish. So the ride kept going and we're all like, 'No, please, I don't want to get stuck again,” said Spencer.
Meanwhile, Mackenzie said she will have to think twice before going on big rides at the amusement park.
ALSO READ:
A photo, shared on Instagram, shows Griffin, a farmer from Guernsey, holding the onion that looks even bigger than his head
As per the Guinness World Record rules, the cake had to be at least one foot in height for the record to be valid
The couple shared that the shark had 'about two-inch teeth on her'
Wrestlers including Drew McIntyre, Jinder Mahal, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens are seen grooving to the Oscar-winning track
The creature was discovered in the Vacaria area of Brazil after it was hit by a car in 2021
The red sweater adorned with a flock of sheep was bought by an unidentified bidder at Sotheby's online Fashion Icons sale
The video, titled ‘Extreme Home Makeover!’, opens with MrBeast going to a lucky stranger’s house and offering her money to renovate her house
In a video of the incident, it appears that the audience doesn’t realise that Fred Beyer is not a model as they cheer and clap for him