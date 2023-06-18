Watch: Terrifying moment flight's door stuck wide open mid-air; passenger records ordeal

Footage reveals the intense rush of air inside the cabin, causing objects to flap around and unsettle people on board

By Web DesK Published: Sun 18 Jun 2023, 11:10 AM

Passengers aboard a flight in Brazil were left terrified after an emergency door suddenly burst open thousands of feet in the air. Just 30 minutes into their journey from Sao Luis to Salvador earlier this week, the aircraft's door suddenly flung open and became stuck in mid-air.

The plane was carrying band members for popular South American singer Tierry on board the small passenger aircraft, according to local media website O Informante. Instruments and luggage were placed near the back of the plane and by the hatch, which unexpectedly opened.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported as a result of the incident, and the plane made an emergency landing at Hugo da Cunha Machado airport. One passenger filmed the entire ordeal, and the video of the incident has gone viral.

Separate clips shared by Aratu Online and Sky News have captured the terrifying moments when the aircraft, moving through the clouds, experienced the shocking event of its door flinging open mid-air.

The footage reveals the intense rush of air inside the cabin, causing objects to flap around and unsettle passengers. Everyone on board is seen remaining calm as they try to look away from the gaping hole in the side of the plane.

The passenger filming leans at one point to get a good view of the emergency door and captures a steep drop to the green fields below.

Daily Mail reported that the pilot calmed the passengers down before making the emergency landing. Emergency crews were on the tarmac already to ensure no one was injured.

Emergency services met the aircraft on the tarmac to make sure no one was injured on the flight. Air investigators are now looking at what went wrong on the aircraft.

ALSO READ: