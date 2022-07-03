Watch: Indian man prints tickets faster than you can blink, video goes viral

Retired railway employee gives 3 tickets in 15 seconds

By Web Desk Published: Sun 3 Jul 2022, 5:31 PM

A video of an Indian Railway employee has gone viral on social media as he printed tickets for the passengers at lightning speed. The elderly man working for the public transport system was recently captured on camera.

Many on social media praised the man and how quick he was at his job. Netizens also compared his speed with the superhero Flash, who runs and works at a very fast pace, reports ANI.

In the video posted by the Twitter account @Mumbairailusers, the man is seen generating tickets from the machine faster than you can blink. The post wrote: "Somewhere in Indian Railways, this guy is so fast giving tickets to 3 passengers in 15 seconds."

Since it was posted on June 30, the clip has attracted many comments and has been liked by 35,700 people on Twitter so far.

Netizens were amazed to see the speed with which the employee distributed tickets to the passengers from the machine. He saved the precious time of many who sought his help. "Superb accuracy he has achieved over time. Time saved (sic)," said one Twitter user commenting on the video. Another one said, "Look at the speed at which the system and the HMI work! Railway has come a long way. Of course, man is fast for his age (sic)."

ALSO READ: