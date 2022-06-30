Tennis star Ugo Humbert forgets to bring rackets to Wimbledon match

No priest was present to solemnise Kshama Bindu's wedding
Offbeat2 weeks ago
Ugo Humbert had 90 minutes to fill before his delayed Wimbledon match against Casper Ruud on Wednesday but it still wasn't enough to pack properly as he turned up at Number Two Court missing a vital piece of equipment — a tennis racket.
The Frenchman had been forced to wait to face the third seed due to rain but as the umpire called the players to begin their knock-up, despite coming on court carrying a massive red bag, the 24-year-old sheepishly admitted: "I don't have any rackets — sorry for that."
ALSO READ:
Humbert's embarrassment did not last long as somebody appeared within a couple of minutes clutching three rackets.
Perhaps the confusion impacted his concentration as he lost the first set before coming back strongly to win the second-round match 3-6 6-2 7-5 6-4.
No priest was present to solemnise Kshama Bindu's wedding
Offbeat2 weeks ago
The courtroom will need to be closed for fumigation after the incident
Offbeat3 weeks ago
The cash was stuffed in envelopes inside a couch cushion
Offbeat3 weeks ago
The slang word mixes 'ojisan', which means 'old men' in Japanese, and 'kyun”, meaning 'heart-throb'
Offbeat3 weeks ago
Hundreds of bottles of the illegal substance were seized in the biggest-ever haul
Offbeat3 weeks ago
The buyer says she plans to keep the farmhouse from the iconic horror movie open to the public
Offbeat1 month ago
Jyoti Amge has a form of dwarfism called achondroplasia and will never grow beyond a certain height
Offbeat1 month ago
Donald even has his portrait hung on the wall of his local McDonald’s
Offbeat1 month ago