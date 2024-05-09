UAE: Louvre Abu Dhabi unveils three exhibitions for the season

Louvre Abu Dhabi. — File photo

Published: Thu 9 May 2024, 6:45 PM

Louvre Abu Dhabi has announced a new season of exhibitions. The programme features diverse themes and collaborations, including educational workshops, interactive installations, and engaging events alongside the exhibitions.

"Each exhibition at Louvre Abu Dhabi is a testament to our dedication towards offering unique and enriching experiences to our visitors," said Manuel Rabaté, Director of Louvre Abu Dhabi.

"We are proud to present the best of the worlds of the East and the West with these upcoming exhibitions, which not only celebrate the rich heritage of art but also encourage dialogue and appreciation for diverse artistic expressions. Our new season further solidifies the museum's commitment to fostering dialogue, promoting cultural understanding and celebrating the beauty of human creativity," he added.

Dr Guilhem André, Acting Director of Scientific, Curatorial, and Collections Management at Louvre Abu Dhabi, added: "Our aim is to create a platform that transcends boundaries and brings people together through the universal language of art. These exhibitions will provide visitors with an opportunity to explore different artistic movements, cultures and narratives, fostering a deeper understanding of our shared human experiences."

The three upcoming exhibitions at Louvre Abu Dhabi are:

Louvre Abu Dhabi Art Here 2024 and the Richard Mille Art Prize (September 20 – December 15)

The fourth edition of Louvre Abu Dhabi Art Here, in partnership with the luxury Swiss watchmaking brand Richard Mille, will be curated by Simon Njami, a renowned independent curator, lecturer, writer and art critic who has curated many international exhibitions showcasing African contemporary artists. This year's edition is inspired by the concept of Awakenings, and will be expanding to North Africa, alongside the GCC. This expansion is attributed to the expertise of curator Simon Njami in the region, reflecting the museum's commitment to showcasing diverse artistic voices. Shortlisted artists (nationals and residents) will have a unique opportunity to showcase their site-specific monumental artworks at Louvre Abu Dhabi. One winner will be chosen, by an esteemed jury panel, as the recipient of the esteemed Richard Mille Art Prize in December 2024.

Post-Impressionism: Beyond Appearances (October 16 – February 9, 2025)

In partnership with Musée d'Orsay, Louvre Abu Dhabi's Post-Impressionism: Beyond Appearances exhibition will build upon the success of its major exhibition Impressionism: Pathways to Modernity. This exhibition will delve into the fascinating period known as Post-Impressionism, focusing specifically on the years between 1886 and 1905. These two decades were a time of immense artistic innovation and experimentation, marking the transition from Impressionism to the explosive emergence of the "fauves" at the Salon d'Automne. The exhibition will be curated by Jean-Rémi Touzet, conservator for paintings at the Musée d'Orsay, and Jérôme Farigoule, Chief Curator at Louvre Abu Dhabi, with the support of Aisha Alahmadi, Curatorial Assistant at Louvre Abu Dhabi. One of the highlights of this exhibition is Vincent van Gogh's masterpiece, Van Gogh's Bedroom in Arles. This iconic artwork—which depicts van Gogh's bedroom in the "Yellow House" in Arles, where he set up his studio and lived from September 1888—represents the essence of Post-Impressionism and its departure from traditional artistic conventions. Other key highlights from the Arab world are two masterpieces by Egyptian artist Georges Hanna Sabbagh: The artist and his family at La Clarté (1920) and The Sabbaghs in Paris (1921).

Kings and Queens of Africa: Forms and Figures of Power (January 29, 2025 - May 25, 2025)

In partnership with musée du quai Branly, Kings and Queens of Africa: Forms and Figures of Power celebrates the rich history and cultural heritage of African royalty by showcasing carefully selected material extracts from various regions of the continent. With a collection of around 300 objects, including external loans, this exhibition will deliver a diverse and intriguing exploration of the culture and beliefs that are intertwined with the lives of African kings and queens. The exhibition will be curated by Hélène Joubert, Head Curator of the African Heritage Unit at musée du quai Branly – Jacques Chirac, with the support of two associate curators: Malick Ndiaye El Hadji, Curator of the Théodore Monod Museum of African Art IFAN-Cheikh Anta Diop in Dakar, Senegal, and Cindy Olohou, an independent curator, as well as Mariam AlDhaheri, Curatorial Referee at Louvre Abu Dhabi. Among the many unique artworks set to be on display is an Ife Head from Nigeria (12th – 14th century) on loan from musée du quai Branly. The exhibition aims to provide visitors with an enlightening experience that will deepen their understanding and appreciation of African royalty. In addition to its diverse line-up of exhibitions, Louvre Abu Dhabi will relaunch its White Canvas project, which takes the museum's artistic vision to new heights by utilising the museum's architecture as a blank canvas, to transform outdoor areas of the museum into an external exhibition space through temporary art projections. Extending the gallery space into the museum's park and surroundings for a seamless artistic experience, the museum will become an even more integral part of the city's artistic landscape. White Canvas will feature a range of exhibitions and happenings via art projections, inviting visitors to engage with art in a unique and immersive way. From the anticipated Post-Impressionism: Beyond Appearances exhibition, to the celebration of Emirati heritage, there will be something for everyone to feast their eyes on this season.