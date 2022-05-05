Virgin Atlantic flight aborted mid-air after airline discovers pilot did not complete training

The private collection is estimated to be worth nearly 29 million euros
Offbeat3 weeks ago
A New York-bound Virgin Atlantic flight was aborted mid-air after it was discovered that the first officer had not completed his final flying test.
The aircraft was 40 minutes into the journey when the two pilots on board became aware of the 'rostering error', according to Virgin Atlantic. Once the flight landed, a replacement was found for the first officer and the plane departed again for New York.
In a statement, Virgin Atlantic insisted safety was not compromised due to the error.
The airline also added that the initial first officer was fully qualified under UK rules, but hadn't completed Virgin Atlantic's final internal test.
ALSO READ:
“We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers, who arrived two hours and 40 minutes later than scheduled as a result of the crew change," the airline said in its statement.
The private collection is estimated to be worth nearly 29 million euros
Offbeat3 weeks ago
The robbers posed as government officials attached with the irrigation department
Offbeat3 weeks ago
They are facing a total penalty of nearly $160,000
Offbeat3 weeks ago
He attempted to steal nine grams in silver ornaments from the place of worship
Offbeat4 weeks ago
She also sold homoeopathic pellets that she fraudulently claimed would provide 'lifelong immunity' to the virus
Offbeat4 weeks ago
The iconic piece of sports memorabilia will be on display in Sotheby's London showroom during the bidding period
Offbeat4 weeks ago
Authorities will decide whether to pursue a criminal case
Offbeat1 month ago
He was caught at a vaccination centre when he showed up for a Covid-19 shot for the second day in a row
Offbeat1 month ago