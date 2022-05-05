Virgin Atlantic flight aborted mid-air after airline discovers pilot did not complete training

The plane returned after crew became aware of the 'rostering error'

By Web Desk Published: Thu 5 May 2022, 6:42 PM

A New York-bound Virgin Atlantic flight was aborted mid-air after it was discovered that the first officer had not completed his final flying test.

The aircraft was 40 minutes into the journey when the two pilots on board became aware of the 'rostering error', according to Virgin Atlantic. Once the flight landed, a replacement was found for the first officer and the plane departed again for New York.

In a statement, Virgin Atlantic insisted safety was not compromised due to the error.

The airline also added that the initial first officer was fully qualified under UK rules, but hadn't completed Virgin Atlantic's final internal test.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers, who arrived two hours and 40 minutes later than scheduled as a result of the crew change," the airline said in its statement.