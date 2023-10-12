Viral video: US couple claims to have spotted mythical Bigfoot

They were on a sightseeing tour on the narrow gauge rail line between Durango and Silverton when they 'spotted' the legendary lummox

Screengrab

by Trends Desk Published: Thu 12 Oct 2023, 4:15 PM

A couple on vacation in Colorado, US, has claimed to have spotted Bigfoot, a large, hairy, humanlike creature. A video they took, which has now gone viral, purportedly shows the mythological creature wandering around the mountains, looking around, and sitting on its haunches in the bushes.

Stories of alleged Bigfoot sightings have made it to the news in the past. In fact, they go as far back as 1800s but there has been limited or almost no evidence to convincingly conclude that such a creature exists for real.

Shannon Parker and her husband Stetson were on a train through Colorado when they saw what looked like a bizarre figure in the mountains in broad daylight. The video appears to show the creature with human characteristics, convincing the couple that they had on camera what's often only been referred to as a "legend," reported the NY Post.

Here's the clip:

The couple was on a sightseeing tour on the narrow gauge rail line between Durango and Silverton when they 'spotted' the legendary lummox.

“We were looking for elk in the mountains and my husband sees something moving and then can’t really explain it. So he’s like ‘Bigfoot!'” said Shannon, a 44-year-old contractor from Cheyenne, Wyoming.

She said the creature was at least 6-7ft tall, or taller, and almost camouflaged when crouching down. "If you asked before our trip we would have said maybe [Bigfoot] could be real, but now we’re convinced."

Shannon, who posted a video and a few pictures of the sighting on Facebook, also added that a similar, previous non-human sighting was witnessed by the conductor of the train.

“He [conductor] said that he went out snowshoeing in those mountains before and had seen footprints that were larger and of much bigger stride than snowshoes would have been,” Shannon said.

However, on social media, not everyone was convinced.

A user said, “And what were you all drinking?”

"Looks right to me! How crazy!!" wrote another user and shared a meme, underlining the hidden sarcasm.

"I believe," read another comment.

Shannon also discounted the possibility of the creature being a hunter, saying, "A hunter would have had a weapon like a bow since its bow season,” she added. “It didn’t seem to be carrying anything."

British explorer David Thompson has been credited with the first discovery (1811) of a set of Sasquatch footprints and visual sightings. Then, alleged photographs and filmings (notably by Roger Patterson at Bluff Creek, California, in 1967) have contributed to the “legend.” However, none of the aforementioned evidence has been verified.

