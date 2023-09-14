1,000-year-old 'alien corpses' displayed during hearing at Mexico Congress

Thu 14 Sep 2023

The corpses of two “non-human aliens" were displayed during a hearing at Mexico’s Congress on Tuesday. The alleged alien bodies, presented by a journalist and UFO researcher, are claimed to have been recovered from a mine in Peru and are 1,000 years old, according to media reports.

During the hearing on Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP), Mexican politicians were shown two corpses kept in separate boxes. Pictures showed that the bodies had three fingers in each hand with no teeth and stereoscopic vision, reported the Daily Mail.

Jaime Maussan, a UFO enthusiast who has been conducting research on alien phenomena for years, claimed that the specimens were extraterrestrial and were found in mines, the report added.

“These specimens are not part of our terrestrial evolution [...] These aren't beings that were found after a UFO wreckage. They were found in diatom [algae] mines, and were later fossilised,” Maussan said under oath at the hearing.

“Whether they are aliens or not, we don't know, but they were intelligent and they lived with us. They should rewrite history,” the researcher added.

Maussan also insisted that “we are not alone in this vast universe” and that humans should “embrace this reality”.

Mexican media reported that the researchers said the mummified bodies were discovered in Nazca, Peru in 2017 and that the DNA of these bodies present “a 30 per cent difference with respect to the human genetic material”. This, the researchers said, indicated that the corpses belonged to some other species.

According to Jaime Maussan, the alleged alien corpses were examined at the Autonomous National University of Mexico (UNAM). He claimed that scientists used radiocarbon dating to collect data about the bodies’ DNA and that X-rays showed that one of them had “eggs” inside it, reported Sky News.

Maussan also said that researchers found the corpses to be about 1,000 years old.

Jose de Jesus Zalce Benitez, Director of the Scientific Institute for Health of the Mexican Navy, confirmed that X-rays, 3-D reconstruction and DNA analysis of the bodies were carried out, according to Reuters.

“I can affirm that these bodies have no relation to human beings,” Zalce Benitez said.

The Autonomous National University of Mexico, on Thursday, republished a 2017 statement mentioning that it had only determined the age of the samples and that it did not conclude anything about their origin.

“In no case do we make conclusions about the origin of said samples,” the statement read.

