US doctors switch off half of 6-year-old girl's brain in life-changing surgery

Brianna Bodley underwent the surgery to cure Rasmussen’s encephalitis which caused daily seizures

Brianna Bodley. — Photo courtesy: Instagram

by Trends Desk Published: Mon 9 Oct 2023, 6:12 PM

In what was arguably a never-heard-before surgery, a team of doctors switched off a side of a six-year-old girl's brain to cure a rare disease. The medical team, after performing the life-changing surgery, said the Southern California girl would still be the "same person" and lead a normal life, according to a report in the NY Post.

Rasmussen’s encephalitis, a chronic inflammation that could lead to permanent brain damage and motor skill deterioration, caused Brianna Bodley's daily seizures. The surgery was the opposite of what doctors used to perform earlier.

An Instagram page dedicated to Brianna has been sharing details about her postoperative recovery. The latest update, which is from day 10, stated: “Brianna is awake all day now. Happy to have my baby back and awake. Still working on balance and learning to walk. Finding things to the left is hard for her. She won't know nothing is there unless she is told. Her pain is under control and almost gone.” The note was attached to a set of pictures featuring Brianna playing with her doll. The doctors performed the surgery on September 29.

A video titled “Brianna’s story” was also shared on the Instagram page.

Paediatric neurosurgeon Dr Aaron Robison at Loma Linda University Health, who performed the 10-hour operation, said shutting down half of her brain was the most effective method, instead of removing a part of her brain like doctors would do earlier to deal with such a disease.

The six-year-old, who used to sing, dance and read often, was diagnosed with the disease last year, making her suffer daily, a report in ABC said.

The doctor said that Brianna's condition was a result of the damage caused by seizures and inflammation. When Robison first met Brianna in January, she was receiving treatment for seizures, but the disease kept progressing. Hence, the best option was to shut down half her brain.

"Just disconnecting it is enough to stop the disease completely and essentially, potentially cure it," he said.

Dr Robison further said the left side of Brianna's brain would take over what the right side used to do.

Reacting to her surgery, Brianna's grandmother Chris Breheim said that she just wished to see her little grandkid run around doing her artwork and having the fun she always had, the report added.