Soccer star Mbappe becomes godfather to panda cub

The French footballer describes it as a big moment for him

Kylian Mbappe and Zhang Jiaqi pose with the panda cubs, named Yuandudu and Huanlili, at Beauval Zoo. — AFP

By Reuters Published: Thu 18 Nov 2021, 9:57 PM

Paris St-Germain soccer star Kylian Mbappe and Chinese Olympic diving champion Zhang Jiaqi became godparents on Thursday to two baby pandas born at a French zoo earlier this year.

In a ceremony at Beauval Zoo, the three-month-old twin cubs Yuandudu and Huanlili nuzzled each other in a specially made mobile pen, at times trying to lift themselves onto their still weak limbs.

Mbappe described it as a “big moment” for him.

The cubs’ parents, Huan Huan and her partner Yuan Zi, came to France on loan from China in 2012. Their arrival was hailed at the time as a sign of warming diplomatic ties between Paris and Beijing.