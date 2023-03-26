Pope Francis takes social media by storm in stylish white puffer coat, turns out to be AI

At least 900 cats take part in the show that drew more than 15,000 admirers
Another AI-generated image has taken social media by storm. After pictures of former US president Trump's arrest went viral earlier this month, an image of Pope Francis wearing a stylish white puffer coat has now left the internet questioning what's real.
Model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen even took to Twitter to express her confusion. "I thought the pope’s puffer jacket was real and didn't give it a second thought. No way am I surviving the future of technology," she said on the micro-blogging platform.
Looking dapper in a white puffer coat, the Pope's AI-generated image brought netizens together as they speculated whether or not it was real. "Convince me it's AI generated", one said on Twitter.
Looking stylish in the white coat, Pope Francis looks almost real in the image. However, many pointed out the fact that his hands have not been replicated correctly by the AI tool.
The picture was created by an artificial intelligence tool called Midjourney, and first surfaced on Reddit.
ALSO READ:
At least 900 cats take part in the show that drew more than 15,000 admirers
The most siblings born on the same day is five, and there's only one-in-17.7-billion chance it can happen
She was born 'Rajamma' in 1903 to a Pulaya family in Nandankode, Trivandrum
At the home centre, ceramic vases and candleholders are being offered at a promo price of two pieces, one onion
The food piled up quickly at the family's home after the kid used his father's phone to play some games before bed
Several videos dubbed "sushi terrorism" have emerged on social media, showing unhygienic pranks at restaurants
The shop's announcement went viral, garnering nearly 9,000 shares and 15,000 reactions
60-year-old Brazilian man announced his 'death' on his Facebook page and invited friends and family to attend 'farewell service'