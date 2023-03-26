Pope Francis takes social media by storm in stylish white puffer coat, turns out to be AI

"Convince me it's AI generated", one said on Twitter

By Web Desk Published: Sun 26 Mar 2023, 8:37 PM

Another AI-generated image has taken social media by storm. After pictures of former US president Trump's arrest went viral earlier this month, an image of Pope Francis wearing a stylish white puffer coat has now left the internet questioning what's real.

Model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen even took to Twitter to express her confusion. "I thought the pope’s puffer jacket was real and didn't give it a second thought. No way am I surviving the future of technology," she said on the micro-blogging platform.

Looking dapper in a white puffer coat, the Pope's AI-generated image brought netizens together as they speculated whether or not it was real. "Convince me it's AI generated", one said on Twitter.

Looking stylish in the white coat, Pope Francis looks almost real in the image. However, many pointed out the fact that his hands have not been replicated correctly by the AI tool.

The picture was created by an artificial intelligence tool called Midjourney, and first surfaced on Reddit.

