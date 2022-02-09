Pakistan: Pregnant woman has nail hammered into head to ‘guarantee’ baby boy

Bhuban Badyakar has been invited to appear on reality shows in India after his tune exploded on social media
Offbeat5 days ago
A pregnant Pakistani woman had a nail hammered into her head by a faith healer who said it would guarantee she gave birth to a boy, a doctor said Wednesday.
Exploitative faith healers are common across Muslim-majority Pakistan despite the disapproval of some schools of Islam.
The woman arrived at a hospital in the northwestern city of Peshawar after trying to extract the nail herself with pliers, doctor Haider Khan told AFP.
“She was fully conscious, but was in immense pain,” said Khan, who removed the spike.
The mother of three daughters said she was pregnant with another girl, the doctor added.
An X-ray showed the five-centimetre (two-inch) nail had pierced the top of the woman’s forehead but missed her brain.
Khan said a hammer or other heavy object was used to knock it in.
The woman initially told hospital staff she had hammered the nail into her head herself on the advice of the faith healer, before later saying he had carried out the act.
Peshawar police are trying to track down the woman in order to question him.
“We have collected the CCTV footage from the hospital and hope to reach the woman soon,” city police chief Abbas Ahsan told AFP.
“We will soon lay our hands on the sorcerer,” he said.
Bhuban Badyakar has been invited to appear on reality shows in India after his tune exploded on social media
Offbeat5 days ago
Although Murugaiyan is thrice his daughter's age, he worked hard to balance his job and entrance preparations
Offbeat5 days ago
The enormous $485 million triple-masted yacht is 40m in height and 127m in length
Offbeat5 days ago
Twitter users welcomed the move, with some calling for authorities to cancel the offenders' license
Offbeat6 days ago
Two flowers initially bloomed at the feet of dinosaurs that once inhabited present-day Myanmar
Offbeat6 days ago
GG was not due until late February, but she went into early labour when the flight was halfway across the Atlantic
Offbeat6 days ago
Lightning flashes rarely stretch over 16 km in length, and usually last for about a second.
Offbeat6 days ago
The first surprise for a pair of suburban homeowners in New Mexico was finding an armed burglar in their house
Offbeat1 week ago