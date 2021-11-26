Man receives world's first 3D-printed eyeball

Doctors say the new trial could cut the waiting times for prosthetics in half

By Web Desk Published: Fri 26 Nov 2021, 1:39 PM

A UK man has made medical history by becoming the first patient to have a 3D-printed eye fitted as part of a new trial.

London native Steve Verze lost his left eye in his 20s and has been using prosthetics ever since, according to the Daily Mail.

The engineer told the British news outlet that the plastic acrylics, which had to be replaced every five years, left him feeling "self-conscious" and doing double-takes in the mirror.

But now, he has walked out of Moorfields Eye Hospital with the cutting-edge 3D-printed eye, which more closely resembles a real one.

"This new eye looks fantastic and, being based on 3D digital printing technology, it is only going to be better and better," he said.

Doctors say the 3D-printed eyes could cut the waiting times for prosthetics in half. It currently takes patients six weeks to get a prosthetic eye because they need to undergo surgery.

ALSO READ:

By contrast, doctors at Moorfields Eye Hospital say that the 3D-printed option could take three weeks and the process of printing it only takes two-and-a-half hours, the Daily Mail reported.

Professor Mandeep Sagoo, a consultant opthalmologist at the hospital, said: 'We are excited about the potential for this fully digital prosthetic eye.

'We hope the forthcoming clinical trial will provide us with robust evidence about the value of this new technology, showing what a difference it makes for patients."