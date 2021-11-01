Dubai sets world record with first 3D-printed lab

Dubai has bagged a Guinness World Record for having the first 3D-printed laboratory.
The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority’s (Dewa) Robotics & Drone laboratory bagged the award.
The facility is housed within the Research & Development (R&D) Centre at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.
Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dewa, said the laboratory is the first building in the UAE to be fully printed onsite, “and the first such 3D-printed lab in the world”.
Waleed Bin Salman, executive vice-president of Business Development and Excellence Sector at Dewa, said the authority’s R&D centre “supports 3D printing to produce equipment capable of withstanding high temperatures and harsh climates”.
Earlier this year, Dewa’s Jebel Ali Power Generation & Water Production Complex was confirmed by Guinness World Records as the largest single-site natural gas power generation facility in the world.
The complex has an electricity generation capacity of 9,547MW.
The authority is now eyeing two more world records: For the tallest solar tower in the world at 262.44 metres and the largest 700-megawatt Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) plant in the fourth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.
