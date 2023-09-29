Look: Real-life 'Spider-Girl' defies gravity, watches TV from ceiling of her home

The siblings were stopped by police over 300 kilometres from their home
Don't we all love to sink into our favourite sofa, put our feet up and watch our favourite TV show, movie or game on the telly?
But this eight-year-old girl from China has taken watching television to new heights, quite literally.
Videos of the little girl scaling the wall and going right up to the ceiling and settling in nicely and watching TV, has gone viral with many labelling her the real-life 'Spider Girl.'
And it is a feat that would make probably make American actor Tobey Maguire, who potrayed the superhero from Marvel comics, proud.
In the video, the girl can be seen casually and smoothly scaling the wall, with the TV remote in hand, before settling in a nice and cozy little spot up top. Her feat was discovered by her mother from the surveillance footage caught by cameras installed at her family's home.
Watch the video here:
