Tamil Nadu couple to host India's first Metaverse wedding reception

Groom also plans to have a digital avatar of bride’s father, who passed away last year

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 18 Jan 2022, 7:48 PM

Metaverse fever has arrived in India.

In a first for the country, a Tamil Nadu couple has decided to host a Hogwarts-themed wedding reception in the Metaverse.

Groom Dinesh S.P. took to Twitter recently to announce the unique celebration of his wedding to Janaganandhini Ramaswamy at Sivalingapuram, in Tamil Nadu - a digital reception at a virtual venue with friends from across the world joining them.

The project associate with the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras told media on Tuesday that he recently came across a video on Metaverse on YouTube. “I thought why can’t we do an event in Metaverse? I know the future is big in Metaverse,” he said.

“Companies like Microsoft and Facebook are investing in it in a big way. By conducting an event, everyone in India will know about the technology. We can work on a start-up and develop it.”

Dinesh also plans to have the digital avatar of his bride’s father, who passed away last year, at the reception. “I have been planning to bring him in virtually and make him a part of the event,” said the IITian.

“He will be there as a 3D avatar, bless us in the Metaverse. That’s the gift I can give her.”

Meanwhile, Janaganandhini, who works with IT major TCS, is also a Potterhead (as Harry Potter fans are known) and is looking forward to the Hogwarts theme. “I was doubtful if it will be possible,” she said.

“I asked him why can’t we conduct it here in the village. I questioned him if it will be in a traditional way, how people will join, their clothing etc. So far, I have not understood the concept in its entirety. I hope it will be successful.”

Last year, a couple in Florida – Traci, 52, and Dave Gagnon, 60 – had the first wedding in the Metaverse universe. The two worked with a company that designed virtual workplaces and hosted their wedding ceremony.

According to reports, this was two months before Mark Zuckerberg, CEO, Meta and Facebook, announced his Metaverse ‘revolution.’

Metaverse combines multiple elements including augmented and virtual reality and blockchain, enabling users to go live in their digital avatars and interact with the others.

