India: Magistrate bans employees from wearing T-shirts, jeans in office

Action will be taken against those who violate the new strict dress code

By ANI Published: Wed 7 Sep 2022, 2:50 PM Last updated: Wed 7 Sep 2022, 3:03 PM

Employees and officers will not be allowed to wear casual jeans and T-shirts in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly District Magistrate's office.

The administration has also warned the employees and said that if they violate the official dress code, action will also be taken against them.

The Bareilly district administration has given orders to implement it strictly. This order is being taken positively by the office staff, who are all now wearing formal clothes.

"Government employees and officers should wear formal attire to make them look like they are officers. Those who have to wear casuals can wear it outside. Earlier also written order was issued several times for the dress code. They were asked to wear formal attire and not wear jeans and T-shirts in the office," said District Magistrate Shivakant Dwivedi.

Shivesh Kumar Gupta, the Administrative Officer, hailed the order of the Magistrate and said that employees should wear formal clothes in the office.

"There is a provision of dress code in advance that the normal dress is worn in the office, and this is not a new thing. All the seniors in the office come in formal attire, only they never wear jeans... we are also not feeling forced. This is a good decision as everyone should come in formal attire," said Gupta.

ALSO READ:

Rahul Gangwar, an employee at Bareilly District Magistrate's office said, "It is a good order. There should be a dress code as we are sitting at the administrative place. In casual, it doesn't feel like an office. It's good for the office as the decorum will be maintained."