India: Cop's 'free biryani' order lands her in soup, video goes viral
The officer is ostensibly heard ordering chicken biryani, mutton biryani for her husband.
A woman IPS officer's alleged instructions to an aide to arrange "free" biryani and other mouth-watering dishes has landed her in soup in India.
Taking strong note of a viral audio-clip on her culinary "order", Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil has ordered a probe into the matter, even as the incident created ripples in officialdom.
Despite repeated attempts by IANS, the Pune police top brass and the Home Department officials were not available for comment.
In the undated video-clip, the officer is ostensibly heard ordering chicken biryani, mutton biryani for her husband who loves it, besides prawn masala, and some fried fish, through her unidentified orderly.
To a hesitant query by him on payment, she is heard asking in an incredulous tone: "Do we have to pay for these things in our jurisdiction? You manage it or ask the beat cop to handle it... Do you want me to speak with him?"
When the subordinate mumbled that such things are not the norm and offered to foot the bill in cash, the officer seemed in no mood to listen and repeated her sumptuous dinner order, which the former obediently took down and promised to deliver.
Stung by the reactions to the audio-clip, Walse-Patil has asked Pune Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta to submit a probe report and take action in the matter.
The Pune Cyber Cell is likely to check out the authenticity of the audio clip and ascertain whether it has been tampered with.
