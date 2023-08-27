Heist at a height: Thieves scale mountain to grab cash from donation box in Switzerland

Shashikant Prajapati broke the record held by Navratan Prajapati Murtikar, who created a 2mm wooden spoon in 2022
In a shocking incident, thieves seemed to have undertaken a treacherous climb on a Swiss mountain to steal cash from a donation box.
Climbing group 'viaferrata', took to Facebook to inform its community that cash from a donation box placed at a staggering height of 2,350m. Climbing groups often place such boxes in the country to help maintain the upkeep of treks.
As reported by the BBC, the route is classified as level 5, which means that the climb is extremely difficult and can only be undertaken by experienced mountaineers.
A few days ago, the donation box was found broken, and the cash (around 500 Swiss Francs) was missing. In the Facebook post, the group shared a picture of the broken box and said: "What kind of people are these? The members of the climbing group maintain the climbing route without pay or compensation."
They even called the crime a "huge insolence - no respect".
After the post, the climbing group has received support online with several people pledging to donate.
ALSO READ:
Shashikant Prajapati broke the record held by Navratan Prajapati Murtikar, who created a 2mm wooden spoon in 2022
He first stole a truck from Virginia that got into a number of accidents and fled a crash scene in the ambulance that rushed to attend the victims
Erin Honeycutt, whose excess facial hair growth is the result of PCOS, did not shave for two years
Just days before Zuckerberg called off the fight, Musk had tweeted that the proposed match will take place at 'an epic location'
In an effort to mimic the near-constant care a calf would get from its mum, the one-month-old walrus was receiving 'round-the-clock cuddling’ to keep him calm
The Tesla CEO and X owner says he is in talks with Italian officials who he claims had 'agreed on an epic location'
Instagrammers lost it — with some worrying about the camel's 'fear of heights' and others saying 'she will get dizzy'
The concert was held at the Circus Maximus, an ancient stadium built for chariot races